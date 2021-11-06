Attic fire in Green Bay home causes $80,000 worth of damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay resident was removed from their home after a fire erupted in the attic of their residence on Saturday morning.

According to Green Bay Metro Fire Department, at around 2:25 a.m., crews responded to the 900 block of South Oneida Street for a report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews say they found a single-family home with smoke coming from the attic area.

Officials quickly began trying to extinguish the fire, which was located in the attic space around the fireplace chimney, and after about 15 minutes, crews say the fire was under control.

The fire caused around $80,000 worth of damages and resulted in one person being removed from the home.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.