Attorney, chancellor named as UW System president finalists

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of a prominent international law firm based in Milwaukee and the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus have been named as finalists to be president at the UW System.

The finalists announced Friday are business attorney Jay Rothman, chairman and CEO of the Foley & Lardner law firm and James Schmidt, UW-Eau Claire chancellor.

Rothman and Schmidt will be interviewed Tuesday by a subcommittee of regents and other groups, including chancellors, UW System executive leaders and others.

The regent subcommittee will forward a recommendation to the full UW Board of Regents, which is expected to name the next president by the end of the month.

Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson announced that he submitted his letter of resignation back on Jan. 7. The resignation is effective starting March 18.

