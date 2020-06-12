Attorney charged for spitting on Wisconsin teen during anti-racism march

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An attorney accused of spitting on a high school student during an anti-racism rally and march in a Milwaukee suburb has been charged.

WFRV Local 5 affiliate WDJT says 64-year-old Stephanie Rapkin, who is a Mequon-based tax and estate attorney, has been charged with disorderly conduct, hate crime, and battery to a law enforcement officer.

In the criminal complaint, authorities say protestors demanded Rapkin move her car as the rally moved through Shorewood on June 6. WDJT reports that the teen involved, 17-year-old Eric Patrick Lucas, III, stated he began chanting “I’m black and I’m proud” as he and his friends approached Rapkin.

At that point, authorities say Rapkin turned and spit at him and her saliva struck Lucas in his face/mouth area and on the top of his shirt. WDJT says cellphone video captured of the incident show Rapkin was not touched or threatened in any way before she spit on Lucas.

The next day, police were called to Rapkin’s residence for a report of an altercation. WDJT says officers entered her home to arrest her, but she resisted officers, kneeing one in the groin. When authorities interview Rapkin about the spitting incident, Rapkin stated she was a cancer survivor and felt threatened because she was surrounded and they didn’t have masks on, according to WDJT.

Officials note the cellphone video captured shows Rapkin also was not wearing a mask at the time of the incident.

Rapkin stated, “they got too close so she spit on [Lucas].”

Some, including State Rep. David Bowen, who attended the protest, called for Rapkin to be disbarred.