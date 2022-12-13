GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News had the chance to speak with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday to reflect on the past year.

One of the topics Kaul highlighted was gun violence in the state, with two shootings involving ‘Ghost Guns’ in northeast Wisconsin. It’s an ever more significant number in larger cities like Milwaukee.

Kaul says that putting restrictions on normal firearms should affect ghost guns as well.

“The federal rule had been that ghost guns were treated differently from other firearms, and the ATF (American Trade Federation) changed that rule,” explained Kaul. “But at the state level, passing legislation ensures ghost guns get treated like regular firearms would be very helpful.”

Kaul added the need to expand background checks for gun buyers finding loopholes in the system.