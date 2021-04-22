Attorney General Kaul to launch clergy sex abuse probe in all five Wisconsin Catholic dioceses

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul plans to launch an investigation into clergy sex assault across Wisconsin’s five Catholic dioceses.

A report Thursday showed a letter Kaul wrote to the dioceses informing them that the Department of Justice will conduct a review of clergy sexual abuse. Kaul invited representatives from the dioceses to a meeting on Monday to discuss next steps and indicated he would announce the review soon after.

The letter also asked the dioceses to preserve any relevant documents or information.