Attorney General Kaul to launch clergy sex abuse probe in all five Wisconsin Catholic dioceses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kaul_Rape_Kits_6_20190417031010

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul plans to launch an investigation into clergy sex assault across Wisconsin’s five Catholic dioceses.

A report Thursday showed a letter Kaul wrote to the dioceses informing them that the Department of Justice will conduct a review of clergy sexual abuse. Kaul invited representatives from the dioceses to a meeting on Monday to discuss next steps and indicated he would announce the review soon after.

Download the free WFRV News app today

The letter also asked the dioceses to preserve any relevant documents or information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field