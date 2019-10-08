Attorney General visits Appleton seeking support for Red Flag laws

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul held a joint press conference with members of local law enforcement agencies to ask for support for a bill they feel will help prevent suicides and gun violence in our communities.

The bill, LRB-4383, was announced last month and would allow family members, household members and law enforcement to petition to temporarily prevent a person who is likely to injure themselves or others from possessing a firearm.

“Law enforcement officers protect and serve communities across Wisconsin.”, stated Attorney General Josh Kaul, “We need to ensure that, when necessary, they have tools available to intervene and prevent tragedies. This legislation empowers law enforcement officers, as well as family and household members, with a tool they can use to take action—and potentially save lives—when people exhibit warning signs showing that they present a threat to the safety of themselves or others.”

The bill has seen push back from some state legislators and Kaul says he’s willing to have hearings on the issue.