Attorneys: Extraditing Rittenhouse would ‘turn him over to mob’

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. The way his lawyers tell it, the teenager wasn’t a scared, gun enthusiast in over his head when he fatally shot two protesters. He was a courageous defender of liberty, a patriot exercising his right to bear arms amid chaos in the streets. But some legal experts say Rittenhouse’s lawyers are taking big risks by turning a fairly straightforward self-defense case into a sweeping political argument that mirrors the law-and-order re-election campaign of President Donald Trump. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Defense attorneys say sending a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.”

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

He has been held in Illinois since then. Attorneys for Rittenhouse argued in the document filed in Lake County, Illinois, late on Thursday that he was acting in self-defense and sending him to Wisconsin authorities would violate his constitutional rights.

They also argue that Wisconsin prosecutors and Illinois authorities didn’t follow legal technicalities required for extradition.

Latest Stories