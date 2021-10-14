ATV crash in Florence Co. kills 57-year-old, authorities believe alcohol & speed were factors

TIPLER, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is dead after an early morning ATV crash in Northern Wisconsin.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 14 around 1:45 a.m. authorities received a call about an ATV crash in the Tipler area. Multiple agencies responded to the Nicolet Trail for the crash.

A 57-year-old man died as a result of the crash, he reportedly passed away at Aspirus Hospital.

Authorities say that alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors to the crash. The identity of the male was not provided.

The crash is still under investigation, and no further information was released.

