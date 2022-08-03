KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists in Kiel may soon see ATVs, UTVs and golf carts on the roadways, as local police say an ordinance is getting drafted.

According to the Kiel Police Department, the City is working on creating an ordinance that would allow the use of ATVs, UTVs and golf carts in Kiel. The goal is to reportedly have things ready to present to the City Council in the ‘near future’.

There is no timeline as to when things would be ready to present. In addition to drafting the ordinance, establishing routes throughout the city is also getting worked on.

Police did say that there have been some reports of ATVs and UTVs operating in Kiel, and want residents to know that the vehicles are not permitted at this time. It is believed that those driving ATVs/UTVs may believe the ordinance is already approved.

Residents who want to provide any input can email dave.funkhouser@kielwi.gov with comments/suggestions. Public education meetings will also be held in the future that would explain the ordinance, show maps of the approved routes and safe riding tips.

Back in Sept. 2021, the Village of Suamico approved an ordinance that allowed ATVs on village roads.

