APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton International Airport is welcoming in three new flights as they prepare for more travelers. Local families are heading out of state during the spring season.

ATW’s Director, Abe Webber says they have been seeing a trend of more people buying direct flights, so they are making more of those flights available. The new flight destinations are Sarasota, Denver, and Ft. Lauderdale.

The airport says over the next few weeks they are expecting to be busier than ever. With restrictions changing and traveling becoming more flexible, travelers are taking to the friendly skies.

ATW is also adding some new things to make the airport more convenient for people including a new TSA check out line and a new coffee express machine. You can visit their website for more information.