ATW prepares for Spring Break Travel

Appleton International Airport is preparing for a surge in travelers as Spring Break approaches. The airport has been experiencing slowed business since the pandemic began.

Business is slowly coming back as Spring Break approaches. Airport Director, Abe Webber says some of the top destinations for travelers are the Southeast. 40 percent of their travelers have been going to southern destinations like Florida.

The airport has made some changes over the last few months by revamping its valet and adding a complimentary coat check. ATW has been working to find creative ways to keep things safe and clean while travelers come in and out of the airport.

While many will be flying for the first time in almost a year, the airport wants to ensure customers have a fast and safe experience.

