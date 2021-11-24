Auction Alert: Wisconsin Herd jersey featuring local artists unveiled, proceeds benefit struggling families

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Herd has unveiled their one-of-a-kind jerseys that feature the artwork of five local students, just in time for their auction.

In July, nearly 2,300 artists from over 15 schools across the Fox Valley showed off their skills for a chance to incorporate their design on a jersey during a select home game this season.

All they had to do was draw a picture of what the Wisconsin Herd meant to them. After that, a panel of team members and BMO staff picked out five winning designs.

The winners of the competition were from Lourdes Academy in Oshkosh, two from Oakwood Elementary in Oshkosh, and both Kimberly High School and Clayton Elementary in Neenah.

According to a release, these jerseys will be worn during the game on Monday, Nov. 29 against the Windy City Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Why special jerseys?

The NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks partnered with BMO to raise money for the Oshkosh Kids Foundation, which helps children of homeless or struggling families in the Oshkosh area. To do this, organizers say Wisconsin Herd is auctioning off the one-of-a-kind jerseys so proceeds can benefit the foundation.

The auction is scheduled to be open until Friday, Dec. 3 at noon. Fans will be able to bid on jerseys at the game or online here.

To get a ticket for the game, you can visit the Wisconsin Herd website or call 920-233-HERD.