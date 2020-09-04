GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Auction company looking to reunite Army discharge papers, photo with owner

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes, you never know what you’ll find when you go to an auction.

Titletown Auction recently found an old set of papers that they are trying to return to the rightful owner.

Army discharge papers and a photo were found in an antique store liquidation.

The owner of Titletown Auction says the papers are dated 1966 with the name ‘James H. Johnston’ of Green Bay on them.

“It’s pretty common to find personal paper work and we do our best to get it to the owner but sometimes we can, sometimes we can’t but this one is a bit more important than the usual kid’s artwork or tax records, so we are trying a bit harder,” John Dugan, owner of Titletown Auction Company tells WFRV Local 5.

Dugan says that anyone with information should reach out and contact the company at (920) 632-4125 or online.

