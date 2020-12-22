Audit: UW System paid out $68.5 million in student refunds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows the University of Wisconsin System paid out nearly $70 million in coronavirus-related refunds to students last year.

The Legislative Audit Bureau released a report Tuesday that shows the system paid out $68.5 million in housing and food service refunds to students after campuses closed in March as the pandemic was taking hold in Wisconsin.

The report also found the Board of Regents approved student fee reductions at four two-year schools and at UW-Milwaukee heading into the fall semester to reflect a lack of athletic and performing arts programming.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week