Aurora BayCare Announces New Healthcare Facility in Kaukauna

Aurora BayCare Medical Center and the City of Kaukauna have announced plans for Aurora BayCare to build a new clinic near I-41 and Highway 55.

The 72,000-square foot building will be on Arbor Way and house outpatient surgery, urgent care plus, primary and specialty care. In addition to those services, physical therapy, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, lab services, diagnostics and imaging, including a mobile MRI, will be available to patients. 

Kaukauna Mayor Anthony Penterman commented on the building of the new medical center;

“We look forward to working with Aurora BayCare to increase health care services for residents in Kaukauna. We recognize that many of our residents travel for health care services, and it is our civic duty to ensure that they have convenient access to health care.”

The new facility is estimated to open in summer of 2020. 

