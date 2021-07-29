Aurora BayCare Medical Center earns Energy Efficiency Award

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Aurora BayCare Medical Center received the Energy Efficiency Excellence Award from Focus on Energy due to their impressive efforts in conserving energy while simultaneously continuing to save lives during what was a very difficult year.

According to the health center, in 2020, Aurora BayCare Medical Center had a 62 percent increase in their energy savings compared to 2019. “In keeping with our purpose of helping people live well, we are committed to doing our part to create a healthy environment and this includes identifying ways to increase energy efficiency,” said Brian Rasmussen, Aurora BayCare’s Manager of Facilities Operations. “Our team has a continual focus on energy conservation and is always looking for new ways to make our campus more efficient.”

Aurora BayCare recalls one of its simpler energy efficiency projects which helped conserve a lot of energy involved optimizing the weekend heating schedule. They explained further that this project simply entailed trying to conserve the most amount of energy used when fewer people were in the hospital.

Healthcare professionals add that in the past six years, Aurora BayCare has implemented eight insulation projects saving 320,720 therms annually, helping keep the hospital temperature regulated while still using less electricity.

“When it comes to energy conservation, Aurora BayCare is the top of the top and the best of the best,” said Julie Green, Account Manager at Wisconsin Public Service. “We know that Aurora Baycare is vital to the community so we would like to acknowledge all the great work that Brian and his team have been doing for many years.”

Courtesy of Aurora BayCare Medical Center

Courtesy of Aurora BayCare Medical Center

To propel their energy conservation efforts further, Aurora BayCare announced that have joined forces with Focus on Energy Strategic Energy Management Partners. With this new budding partnership, Aurora BayCare Health says it’s on track to becoming the first healthcare facility in Wisconsin to achieve an incredibly special and important recognition from the U.S. Department of Energy.