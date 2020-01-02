Aurora BayCare Medical Center welcomes first baby of the year

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Aurora BayCare Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of 2020.
Baby girl Cerritos Garcia was born on New Year’s Day at 2 p.m. to mother Jennifer.
The baby girl is 6 lbs, 20 inches, and doing well!
NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County, Shawano County
by: Addy BinkPosted: / Updated:
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Aurora BayCare Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of 2020.
Baby girl Cerritos Garcia was born on New Year’s Day at 2 p.m. to mother Jennifer.
The baby girl is 6 lbs, 20 inches, and doing well!