NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Aurora BayCare Medical Center welcomes first baby of the year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Aurora BayCare Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of 2020.

Baby girl Cerritos Garcia was born on New Year’s Day at 2 p.m. to mother Jennifer.

The baby girl is 6 lbs, 20 inches, and doing well!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories