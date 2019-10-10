Aurora BayCare offers sneak peek in new Kaukauna facility

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — Aurora BayCare will soon be opening a new outpatient clinic, surgery center, and urgent care facility in Kaukauna.

The 72,000 square-foot clinic, located on Arbor Way near Highway 41 and Highway 55, will house a number of specialties from sports medicine to pharmacy.

Aurora’s Board Chairman spoke about the need for a facility for area residents.

“As the Valley and Green Bay have grown closer together, this just seemed like a natural location where there was a kind of gap in health care. All the way to Appleton there’s more institutions than Green Bay, but this is an area where we thought we could fill a need,” says Chris Augustian, chairman of Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

More than 15 jobs are expected to be added with the opening of the new clinic and surgery center.

The facility is expected to open next summer.