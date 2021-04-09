Austin Straubel awarded $3.9 million grant from DOT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Austin Straubel International Airport received a $3.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to complete the rehabilitation of 4,200 feet of its airport access road.

Rep. Mike Gallagher made the announcement and the $3,960,000 grant came from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The grant will reportedly allow Austin Straubel to complete the final phase of its project to rehabilitate 4,200 feet of its airport access road.

“Austin Straubel is one of the country’s fastest-growing airports and plays a critical role in supporting our economy in Northeast Wisconsin. I’m thrilled to announce this grant, which will help ensure they can continue to meet demand and expand their operations,” says Rep. Gallagher.

AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, infrastructure and security at the nation’s airports. According to officials, the program has announced more than 400 grans to 390 airports in 39 states this year alone.

“We are very excited about the recent announcement of AIP grant funds being awarded to GRB for the rehabilitation of several terminal area access roads and the terminal canopy,” says Marty Piette, Airport Director for Austin Straubel International Airport.