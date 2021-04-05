Austin Straubel first airport in WI to receive STAR accreditation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) received Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR accreditation.

According to officials, the STAR accreditation is the gold standard for facilities. To earn the accreditation facilities must demonstrate the program’s 20 core elements.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” says GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger.

GBAC is a Division of ISSA, which is the worldwide cleaning industry association.

“We have worked hard to achieve this accreditation as a way of demonstrating to the traveling public, as well as our employees and the community, that we take our commitment to their health and safety seriously,” says GRB Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.E