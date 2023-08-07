ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin residents can enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in a special event.

The temporary enrollment center is located in the airport conference room at 2077 Airport Drive and is opening beginning on Monday. It will run until Friday, August 11, and is open from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck, an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outwear, and belt; keep their food items in their carry-on bag; laptops in its case; and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in selected TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

Officials say that more than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide, and dozens of airlines participate in the program.

To participate in the enrollment opportunity, travelers should pre-enroll and make an appointment online. After completing the pre-enrollment steps, applicants type in the location “Green Bay, WI” and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for “Pop Up: GRB. 8/7-8/11.”

Applicants can then select an appointment time using the drop-down menu that will show the first available time. Passengers do not have to purchase an airline ticket to access the enrollment center.

Applicants must bring documentation proving their identity and citizenship status.

Travelers can make an appointment online at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck and then complete the application process in person at the enrollment center at GRB. Walk-ins are available.

At the enrollment center, applicants will need to provide fingerprints and proof of citizenship or legal residency and pay the $78 fee for a five-year membership.