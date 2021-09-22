Austin Straubel International Airport installs solar-powered charging station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) is now charging electric cars with the help of a full-service clean energy solutions provider.

According to a release, EnTech Solutions has installed an EV charging system at GRB. Airport officials say the new EV charging station will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“As air travel continues to increase for personal and business needs, we make it a point to serve the changing needs of travelers. One of those areas is supporting the charging needs of EV owners,” explains Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.E. “Placing a solar-powered EV charger in the short-term parking area at the airport gives passengers a quick and easy option to charge their vehicles while they’re dropping off or picking up. Powering the chargers with clean energy also supports our environmental efforts, while being cost-effective.”

The EV charger in the short-term parking area will also have support from the electric grid and utilize an Xcape microgrid solution. Officials say the grid-tied system was installed within two weeks and can be monitored remotely.

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

“The microgrid-based charger at Austin Straubel can generate up to 21,630 kilowatt-hours of solar energy annually,” says Scott Romenesko, EnTech Solutions President. “This is enough for the airport to provide around 300 electric vehicle charges per year, with clean solar energy as the primary power source.”

Piette says the new addition is unique because it is solar-powered. He explains there are only four of these units in the state of Wisconsin, this one being the first in Green Bay.