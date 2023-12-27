ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – While it’s been an unseasonably warm winter thus far in northeast Wisconsin, we’re bound to hit a few chillier days ahead, and officials at Austin Straubel International Airport have announced new nonstop flights to the sunshine state.

“While we are all proud to live in the frozen tundra, it’s still the “frozen” tundra in winter,” said Marty Piette, Airport Director. “With these affordable flights, families have the opportunity to fly directly to warmer destinations for a little fun in the sun.”

Airport officials say that Frontier Airlines will resume its nonstop service to Orlando International Airport in January 2024. A variety of departure dates are already available through summer.

Additionally, Sun County Airlines will resume its nonstop service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. These departure dates are on Sundays and Tuesdays.

“With a New Year on the horizon, a getaway trip is a great way to kick off 2024,” added Piette. “We are proud to partner with Frontier and Sun Country to provide affordable flights to great destinations.”

For more information on flights, you can visit Austin Straubel International Airport’s website here.