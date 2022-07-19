ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) in the Village of Ashwaubenon will be getting a makeover.

During a press conference today, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach painted the ceremonial “first paint stroke” on the exterior of the airport that will be undergoing a refresh and improvement project.

“It’s time to brighten things up and give our airport a more contemporary look,” stated Streckenbach. “So, we wanted to have a little fun with it while sharing the news.”

The $8.2M project, funded through a combination of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement (AIP) grant funds and Wisconsin Bureau of Aeronautics (WiBOA) State-aid grants, is expected to be completed in four phases over the next year. Immel Construction of Green Bay is the general contractor.

The update and improvement project is set to remodel and repaint the exterior canopy with LED lighting and added security features. Alongside the exterior canopy, the entrance and exit plazas, as well as traveler walkways, will be updated and painted.

All parking lots included with Austin Straubel International Airport will be resurfaced and a new decorative security fence will be added.

The outdated aqua color and accents on the exterior of the airport will also be replaced with a more contemporary gray paint color followed by a blue accent.

“With air travel booming once again, and more flights than ever at GRB, we thought it was important to have a look that was more modern and inviting as well as installing new features such as additional lighting and security fencing,” stated Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.E. “It’s not unlike taking care of your home; it needs updating now and then. We want local travelers to feel good about flying out of GRB and we want visitors to feel welcome. Giving our terminal an updated look is a part of that effort.”