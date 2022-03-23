GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) has become the first airport in the world to receive the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard.

This certification is globally recognized for responsible water management and stewardship. Austin Straubel International joins the ranks of some elite companies such as Coca-Cola, Apple, Google, and Miller-Coors in earning this certificate.

“People don’t often think of an airport having an impact on water quality, but it does in many ways,” explained Airport Director Marty Piette. “When you consider the volume of impervious surfaces that flow into natural waterways and watersheds, the number of aircraft and airfield de-icing chemicals that are used, and the amount of land we own that is farmed, we have a significant impact on water quality. That’s why, in recent years, we really focused on implementing best management practices designed to make us good stewards of our environment, including our waterways and watersheds.”

The Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership (WMEP), along with the Milwaukee-based Global Water Center, provided guidance and technical support to Austin Straubel International in the adoption and implementation of the standard.

Piette thanked the groups for their assistance saying, “Their experience and expertise allowed us to focus on what really mattered. They saved us time and reduced system complexity as we worked toward certification.”

For more information on Austin Straubel International’s water stewardship, click here.