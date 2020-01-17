Austin Straubel International sees increase in foot traffic ahead of NFC Championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Packers just one win away from making this season’s Super Bowl, there’s a growing excitement and buzz amongst fans.

With the added foot traffic at Austin Straubel International Airport, airport shops have seen customers on a routine basis.

“They love the cheesehead merchandise and anything different,” says Connie Sturzl with the airport gift shop. “Magnets sell like crazy and they have to take those souvenirs back and they usually end up buying extra luggage to take it in!”

It’s 🧀 land vs. 🍷 country.



The #Packers will travel out to the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend to face the #49ers in the #NFCChampionship.



We’re talking travel and tix from Austin Straubel. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/ZNXtQHMoKb — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) January 17, 2020

To many, it’s a one-stop shop for all of your basic, in-flight necessities. But to the casual Packers fan, it’s a gold mine for game day needs. From jerseys to helmets and everything else in between, this tiny airport shop has got eye candy for everyone.

“We’re always packed before and after games with people always flying in and out,” said Sturzl. “We hear lots of fun stories about the game or experiences they had. We have a lot of people from town coming to buy from this store, too. It’s usually pretty busy during Packers season so we’re going to hate to see it go but hopefully it won’t go until after the Super Bowl.”

And what good is a California wine without a little Wisconsin cheese? The Packers will be kicking off against the 49ers in this Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at 5:40 p.m.