Austin Straubel offering Food Truck Thursdays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Austin Straubel International Airport is hosting Food Truck Thursdays every Thursday for the rest of the summer.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., various food trucks will set up in the parking lot at Jet Air.

The airport says the food trucks will vary from week to week. Parking will be free and picnic tables will be available.

Jet Air is located at 1921 Airport Drive to the left of the main terminal.

