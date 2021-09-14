Authorities: 4 found slain in SUV in Wisconsin cornfield

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been found slain in an SUV with Minnesota license plates that was abandoned in a western Wisconsin cornfield.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller on Sunday alerted deputies to the black SUV off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan. Authorities have not disclosed why they think the four are homicide victims, who they are and where they are from.

There was also mention of a possible second dark-colored SUV that was traveling with the black SUV.

Sheriff’s officials in a Facebook post, say the victims do not appear to have any connection to the area. Authorities say they do not think there is any present danger to the local area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348.

No arrests have been announced.