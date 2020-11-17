WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Authorities ask hunters to ‘be vigilant’ as search continues for man missing since March

KING, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking hunters and outdoorsmen to be vigilant during the upcoming deer gun season as they continue to search for a missing 23-year-old man.

In early March, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for help locating Jon Morgan.

Morgan was last seen in the King area on Friday, March 6, and reported missing on Sunday, March 8.

According to authorities, Morgan is 6’1″ and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with white on the front and a gray beanie-style hat.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they have conducted search warrants and large area searches for Morgan.

“As more people will be outside and in the woods, we are asking for them to contact our department if they see potential evidence such as clothing, human remains, or anything suspicious,” the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is encouraged to call law enforcement and not touch or disturb the item or items. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 715-258-4466.

