NECEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is currently fighting a 100-acre wildfire in Juneau County, where evacuations are underway as several structures are in the fire’s path.

Officials say the fire began in the Township of Necedah, and evacuations are occurring near 19th Street West, 12th Avenue, and 11th Avenue. An evacuation center is located at the Veteran’s Hall in Necedah.

So far no injuries have been reported and the cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

DNR officials say that the fire is burning in oak, jack pine, and grass. Fire crews are making progress by using engines and dozers to build containment lines. Blackhawk helicopters are making several drops to minimize fire intensity and reinforce these areas.

Today’s weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger, with DNR suspending outdoor burning in the area. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity, and very windy conditions.

Warm temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds are also expected on Thursday, April 13. As such, the DNR will continue to prohibit burning with all DNR-issued burning permits and is asking the public to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles, or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire, and spread quickly.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 News will update this when more information is released.