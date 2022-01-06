Authorities close I-43 SB in Manitowoc County for one hour to remove overturned semi

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – An overturned semi is getting removed from the ditch of I-43 southbound in Manitowoc County, so the highway will be closed for an hour.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, I-43 southbound from USH 151 to CTH C in Manitowoc County will be closed for around one hour.

Emergency crews are reportedly removing an overturned semi from I-43 and Carstens Lake Road.

Officials say the detour route is USH 151 south of STH 42 then East on CTH C to I-43.

No more information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.