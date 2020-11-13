LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: Bay Shore Drive back open in Sturgeon Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FRIDAY 11/13/2020 4:48 p.m.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say Bay Shore Drive is back open in Sturgeon Bay.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office closed a portion of Bay Shore Drive Friday afternoon while deputies investigated a crash in the area.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: Authorities close portion of Bay Shore Drive in Sturgeon Bay

FRIDAY 11/13/2020 3:34 p.m.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has closed certain roads because of a crash.

Deputies say Bay Shore Drive between County BB and Alabama Street will be closed while they investigate a crash in the area.

Authorities believe power may be affected and say Sturgeon Bay Utility is assisting the scene.

They ask everyone to avoid the area while they are investigating. No further details are available at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders senior Gracie Streblow talks fourth and final trip to state meet

Chilton Co-Op's Streblow heads to state for fourth straight year

Genke and Schreiber sign Green Bay, Asman heading to Lipscomb

Freedom's Gabby Johnson signs with St. Thomas

Freedom's Gabby Johnson on signing with St. Thomas

Green Bay Nation 11/11: Packers thump 49ers