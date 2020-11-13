UPDATE: Bay Shore Drive back open in Sturgeon Bay

FRIDAY 11/13/2020 4:48 p.m.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say Bay Shore Drive is back open in Sturgeon Bay.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office closed a portion of Bay Shore Drive Friday afternoon while deputies investigated a crash in the area.

No other details are available at this time.

FRIDAY 11/13/2020 3:34 p.m.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has closed certain roads because of a crash.

Deputies say Bay Shore Drive between County BB and Alabama Street will be closed while they investigate a crash in the area.

Authorities believe power may be affected and say Sturgeon Bay Utility is assisting the scene.

They ask everyone to avoid the area while they are investigating. No further details are available at this time.