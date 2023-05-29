TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (WFRV) – The body recovered on the St. Croix River was identified as that of a teenager who went missing back in April.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, the body recovered on the St. Croix River near Taylors Falls was identified as D’Andrea Sanvig. Authorities say that Sanvig fell into the river back on April 11.

Around 11 a.m. on May 26 canoers called authorities after seeing a dead body floating in the water. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office was the one who identified the body as Sanvig.

His death has reportedly been classified as a drowning. ‘Extensive’ efforts were made to find Sanvig over the past month.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office mentioned multiple agencies that helped in the initial rescue attempts as well as the recovery efforts of Sanvig.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.