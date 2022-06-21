MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway in Manitowoc after a man was seen in the water of Manitowoc Harbor.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on June 17 around 9 a.m., first responders were sent to an address in the 200 block of Maritime Drive for a report of an unresponsive person. The person was reportedly seen in the water of Manitowoc Harbor.

The body of a 27-year-old man from Manitowoc was found by authorities. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-686-6585. No additional details were provided.

