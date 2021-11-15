Authorities find driver who allegedly damaged mailboxes at Appleton apartment complex

(WFRV) – Authorities say they located the driver who allegedly left the mailboxes of Bridgwater Trails nearly parallel with the ground.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, the incident happened the night of Nov. 13. Authorities say located the driver sometime on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The mailboxes were those of the residents of Bridgewater Trails located on Golden Gate Drive.

Photo Courtesy of Fox Valley Metro Police Department

They were originally looking for a Chevrolet Equinox model between the years 2018-2020. The vehicle reportedly had front passenger side damage.

There was no information provided regarding the driver and if they will face any charges. If any additional details are released, Local 5 will update this story.