APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody after authorities in Outagamie County executed a search warrant and discovered a meth lab.

In a release sent by the Appleton Police Department, on December 21, 2022, members of their SWAT Team, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Joint Tactical Team (DCI JTT), and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM) executed a search warrant on the 3000 block of South Chain Drive at around 11:00 a.m.

This search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug activities at the address. Information obtained during the investigation led investigators to believe that methamphetamine was possibly being produced at the address.

Due to the potentially hazardous materials that could be encountered during the search warrant, members of the DCI Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Response Team (CLEAR), who have special training in dealing with those hazardous materials, were requested to assist with the service of the warrant.

Authorities made contact with a 37-year-old male resident of the address and he was subsequently taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Evidence was located indicating that the resident had been attempting to produce methamphetamine. The potential hazards posed by the substances used in the production were removed.

“The Appleton Police Department would like to thank the residents of neighboring apartments and apartment management for their cooperation during the service of this warrant,” said officers.

No further information was provided.