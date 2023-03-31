ARMENIA, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation is underway in central Wisconsin after one man was found dead in a cabin and another had to be airlifted to a hospital.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 27 around 5 p.m., a call requesting a welfare check at a cabin came into the Juneau County Communications Center. The cab was reportedly in Armenia in northern Juneau County.

Before deputies arrived, a second call came in from a neighbor who was at the cabin. The neighbor reportedly said two people inside the cabin appeared to be not breathing.

When authorities arrived, Camp Douglas EMS was treating one adult man who was removed from the cabin. Officials say that this man was later airlifted to a hospital. There was no information on this man’s status.

Inside the residence, deputies found a second adult man who was ‘noticeably deceased’. The incident is still under investigation. The names of those involved were not released.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.