FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that ‘normal’ methods of identification were not possible, and that other procedures take time.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on April 27 around 9:20 p.m., it responded to Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing for a report of human remains that were found. The remains were reportedly found in a marshy location.

Officials say that ‘normal’ methods of identification were not possible due to the state of the remains. The sheriff’s office said it is working with the Winnebago County Medical Examiner’s Office and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh to employ other identification protocols.

In the release, it mentions that DNA, further forensic examination and other biological testing are all part of the efforts. Through other evidence associated with the remains, a possible identity was developed.

Officials met with the family of the person, and have been tentatively notified. However, the sheriff’s office says it will not be confirming an identity until there is physical evidence to support it.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.