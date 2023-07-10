(WFRV) – Authorities in south-central Wisconsin gave an update regarding a missing 13-year-old boy who originally went missing on June 12.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the case of missing 13-year-old James Yoblonski. On June 12, authorities sent out a press release saying that Yoblonski was missing.

Officials say that the case is still an active investigation, and ‘all avenues’ are being looked into. Multiple investigators are reportedly assigned to the case.

Law enforcement and Yoblonksi’s family have reportedly done more searches of the area of USH 12 since June 12. The release also mentioned that law enforcement has searched several other locations that are believed to be areas of interest.

We will continue this investigation until it is resolved. Sauk County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495. No additional details were provided.

