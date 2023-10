MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in the Fox Valley have revealed the identity of the person found dead in the Menasha Channel near the Racine Street Bridge on Sunday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the person found deceased is identified as 36-year-old Carolyne Leonard from Wisconsin Dells.

The investigation into her death is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released in the future.

Local 5 News will update this when that information is released.