EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County have provided an update on the single-vehicle crash that left three dead on September 6.

A Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has provided the identities of the three victims, all of whom were from Hilbert.

Deputies have identified the driver as 38-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez Solorzano, and the two passengers as 35-year-old Yonayra Liliana Ortiz Centeno and 22-year-old Edwin Mariano Espinal Navarro.

The crash happened near WIS 67 and CTH C in Eaton around 7:50 p.m. on September 6. Deputies say that a preliminary investigation showed that a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was going west on CTH C and reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the ‘T’ intersection at WIS 67.

The vehicle then entered a ditch, and hit a pole barn, authorities say.

No other information about the incident has been provided.