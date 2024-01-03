MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County have released the identity of the 56-year-old man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 43 on December 28, 2023.

According to Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 56-year-old John Schneider from Green Bay.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Schneider was driving a pickup truck on I-43 northbound when he entered the median, hit the guardrail between the north and southbound lanes, and proceeded down the embankment.

Schneider eventually came to a rest along the south side of the Manitowoc River, where he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.