WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette County have provided an update on the deadly apartment fire on Elizabeth Street that happened on January 23.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the 41-year-old who died during the incident has been identified as Justin Delain.

An autopsy was performed on January 31 and preliminary findings show that Delain died as a result of the fire, deputies say.

On January 23 around 9:15 p.m., authorities were notified of a fire in the 1400 block of Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee at an apartment complex.

Wausaukee Fire Rescue Chief Eric Edlebeck estimated the cost of damage is between $60,000 – $70,000.

Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under review by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations Fire Marshall’s Office and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was provided.