KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have identified the pilot of the plane that crash-landed in a pond on Thursday as a man from Texas.

A Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office states that the victim of the crash has been identified as Steven Walker, a 57-year-old from Keller, Texas.

Walker was the only one in the small aircraft when it crashed into a pond in the woods near the Township of Kossuth on October 25.

Deputies say that they received a call from the Chicago Center Air Traffic Control Center about a low-wing aircraft that had not arrived at its destination on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities began checking the area around the Manitowoc County Airport and found the downed aircraft in a wooded area submerged in a pond in Kossuth.

The following agencies assisted with the incident:

  • Two Rivers Fire Department
  • Mishicot Ambulance
  • Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office
  • Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
  • National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)
  • Manitowoc County Highway Department
  • Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR)

The crash remains under investigation and authorities are not releasing any additional details at this time.