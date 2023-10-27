KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have identified the pilot of the plane that crash-landed in a pond on Thursday as a man from Texas.

A Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office states that the victim of the crash has been identified as Steven Walker, a 57-year-old from Keller, Texas.

Walker was the only one in the small aircraft when it crashed into a pond in the woods near the Township of Kossuth on October 25.

Deputies say that they received a call from the Chicago Center Air Traffic Control Center about a low-wing aircraft that had not arrived at its destination on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities began checking the area around the Manitowoc County Airport and found the downed aircraft in a wooded area submerged in a pond in Kossuth.

The following agencies assisted with the incident:

Two Rivers Fire Department

Mishicot Ambulance

Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

Manitowoc County Highway Department

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR)

The crash remains under investigation and authorities are not releasing any additional details at this time.