KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have identified the pilot of the plane that crash-landed in a pond on Thursday as a man from Texas.
A Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office states that the victim of the crash has been identified as Steven Walker, a 57-year-old from Keller, Texas.
Walker was the only one in the small aircraft when it crashed into a pond in the woods near the Township of Kossuth on October 25.
Deputies say that they received a call from the Chicago Center Air Traffic Control Center about a low-wing aircraft that had not arrived at its destination on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities began checking the area around the Manitowoc County Airport and found the downed aircraft in a wooded area submerged in a pond in Kossuth.
The following agencies assisted with the incident:
- Two Rivers Fire Department
- Mishicot Ambulance
- Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office
- Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)
- Manitowoc County Highway Department
- Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR)
The crash remains under investigation and authorities are not releasing any additional details at this time.