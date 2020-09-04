Authorities identify suspects wanted following Green Bay protests near Marathon Gas Station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three suspects are wanted for various acts of vandalism and disorderly conduct during protests in Green Bay in May.

The violent protests stretched into the early morning hours and happened just days after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network released photos of the suspects law enforcement say are facing charges in connection with the night’s violence.,

Those men wanted by authorities are:

38-year-old Jacques Jossell

Authorities say Jossell caused damage to Brown County Sheriff’s squad cars, including one occupied by a K9. He’s facing charges of Criminal Damage to Property, Harassment of Police Animal, Disorderly Conduct, and Bail Jumping.

23-year-old Joey Steiner

Steiner allegedly engaged in assaultive behavior toward law enforcement. He is facing charges of Battery or Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer, Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing, and Unlawful Assembly.

32-year-old Dion Hudson

Hudson allegedly verbally incited violence. He also allegedly distributed property stolen from the Marathon Gas Station to others.

He’s facing charges of Theft and Disorderly Conduct.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Multiple people have already been taken into custody or cited in connection with protests near the Marathon Gas Station earlier in the summer.

A known ‘violent Antifa member’ was recently arrested in connection with a Green Bay protest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Latest Stories