Authorities identify those involved in fatal Fond du Lac ambulance crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified those involved in a fatal accident in Fond du Lac on Tuesday involving an ambulance.

Authorities say they were called to a crash around 4:25 a.m. on Johnson Street/STH 23 at Main Street. According to the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, the ambulance was transporting a non-emergent patient to the hospital when it was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Wisconsin State Patrol says a preliminary investigation shows the car ran a red light and struck the ambulance.

The collision caused extensive damage to the vehicle. The passenger was ejected while the driver was pinned inside the car and needed to be extricated. Both were transported to area hospitals.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old David Worley of Theresa, sustained life-threatening injuries while the passenger, 21-year-old Jonathan Bruemmer of Fond du Lac, died of his injuries.

State Patrol says the patient being transported in the ambulance and both Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue members sustained minor injuries in the crash.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

