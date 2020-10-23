Two found dead in Omro identified, authorities search for man believed to have information

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have identified the two people found dead in a Winnebago County home earlier this week and say they are now looking to locate a person who may have information.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a ‘complaint’ in the 2800 block of Elo Road in Omro.

Upon arrival, authorities found two people dead inside a home.

Those victims have been identified as 36-year-old Melissa Clark of Omro and 40-year-old Lavar Wallace of Appleton.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was not a random act and they do not believe the public is in danger. This event has also been determined to be a double homicide.

Through their ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Office says they have identified two people they believe have information directly related to the case.

One of those people is already in custody on an unrelated matter.

Authorities are looking for the second – 33-year-old Michael Draine.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains very active and ongoing. Anyone who believes that they have relevant information, or knows where Michael Draine is located, is strongly encouraged to call us at 920-236-7300.

