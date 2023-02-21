GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities from Brown County have released the name of the victim who died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in the 900 block of Clayton Place.

With consent from next of kin, Green Bay Police Department says that 27-year-old Edgar Rodriguez-Hernandez from Green Bay was the man that died. A 24-year-old relative to Rodriguez-Hernandez was also seriously injured but recovered at a local hospital.

Photo of Edgar Rodriguez-Hernandez, the 27-year-old homicide victim. (Photo Credit: Family of Mr. Rodriguez-Hernandez)

According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both Omar and Jose Hernandez are charged with intentional and attempted intentional homicide charges. Omar is 24 years old, Jose is 23, and they are reportedly brothers.

On February 11, around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to an address in the 900 block of Clayton Place in Green Bay. There were reports of shots fired and someone who was lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, Rodriguez-Hernandez was seen lying in the front yard, and his relative was reportedly covered in a blanket just outside the front door. Rodriguez-Hernandez was in the front yard and appeared to have a gunshot to his head and was presumed dead.

Witnesses said there was an argument that led to some fighting and then what was believed to be gunshots. There were varying reports on how many gunshots were heard.

The complaint says around 2:50 p.m., authorities found a vehicle with the two possible homicide suspects. Jose reportedly told authorities that he got ‘beat up’ and was hit with two bottles. There were about six and seven people on top of him, and his brother (Omar) ‘had to do his thing’.

A witness said they were at a restaurant on Green Bay’s east side earlier in the night and got into a fight with another group. One of the groups was believed to involve Omar and Jose and another party.

When Omar was being taken into custody, he reportedly said, “Don’t do nothing to my brother. He didn’t do anything. It was me. I did it.”

Authorities search the two suspect’s shared residence and found bloody clothes as well as an empty magazine and several rounds of ammo. The authorities ended up finding a gun in a bag of rice.

The complaint mentions that both men had the gun in their possession at some point. Jose said he got in in the face with a beer bottle, and people started to hit and kick him during the fight.

Omar ended up admitting to authorities that he hid the handgun in the bag of rice. Authorities believed the two went to the address on Clayton Place with the intent to fight.

Omar and Jose Hernandez

The two brothers are facing the following charges:

Omar Hernandez, 24, Green Bay:

First-Degree Intentional Homicide – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Jose Hernandez, 23, Green Bay:

First-Degree Intentional Homicide – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime Use of a Dangerous Weapon



The investigation remains active. No further details were provided.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-207675.