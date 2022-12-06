GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Outagamie County have identified the man who died in a Grand Chute duplex fire on Sunday, November 27.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Torrence (Torre) R. Morgan, who lived at the residence. The family’s German Shepard was found and removed by firefighters during the fire.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene for the dog, but the German Shepard did not survive and died at the scene.

The fire was first reported on November 27, on the 600 block of South Olson Avenue. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, but officials confirm that it was accidental, and there is no suspicion of criminal activity.

The fire started in the kitchen and was discovered by Mr. Morgan’s wife when she returned home from work. Damage to the home was extensive in the kitchen and the living room.

The home is reportedly believed to be deemed a complete loss. The status of the second half of the duplex is unknown at this time.

The home did have smoke alarms installed, but it is not known whether any of them were working at the time of the fire and alerted the resident.

On behalf of the Town of Grand Chute and all the firefighters on scene from our department and our partners, I want to offer my deepest condolences to the family of the victim. This tragic fire reminds us that fire safety is important for all ages. Having working smoke alarms in all parts of the home and creating a home escape plan can greatly increase your chances of surviving a fire. Len Vander Wyst, Grand Chute Interim Fire Chief

No further information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional details are given about the deadly Grand Chute duplex fire.