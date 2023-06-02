WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have identified and formally charged a 66-year-old Winneconne woman in connection to a nationwide scam.

Officers with the Winneconne Police Department say that Gail L. Patterson was taken into custody last week after they found enough evidence about the alleged online scamming operation in which Patterson supposed retail/item purchases, supposed business opportunities, supposed charity donations, private airplane purchases, and more.

The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Patterson with the following:

Theft-False Representation >$10,000-$100,000 – PATC Felony

Theft-False Representation-Special Facts – PATC Felony

Theft-False Representation >$2,500-$5,000 – PATC Felony

Theft-False Representation >$2,500-$5,000 – PATC Felony

Theft-False Representation <=$2,500 – PATC Misdemeanor



Court records show that Patterson is set to make her initial appearance in court on Friday, June 2. This incident remains under investigation at this time.

